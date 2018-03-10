Iván Ramis (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.
Eibar v Real Madrid
Line-ups
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 7Capa
- 4RamisBooked at 45mins
- 18Arbilla
- 15José Ángel
- 5Escalante
- 14García Carrillo
- 21León
- 24Jordán
- 8Inui
- 17Kike
Substitutes
- 3Diop
- 11Peña
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 13Riesgo
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 20Alejo
- 23Juncà
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 28'minutes
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 8Kroos
- 22Isco
- 11BaleBooked at 30mins
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 9Benzema
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 23Kovacic
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 6,707
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Half Time
First Half ends, Eibar 0, Real Madrid 1.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Joan Jordán (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ander Capa.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.
Foul by Dani García (Eibar).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Marcelo.
Goal!
Goal! Eibar 0, Real Madrid 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Foul by Kike García (Eibar).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross following a set piece situation.
Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Raphael Varane because of an injury.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Eibar).
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kike García (Eibar) because of an injury.
Delay in match Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) because of an injury.