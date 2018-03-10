Spanish La Liga
Eibar0Real Madrid1

Eibar v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Eibar

  • 25Dmitrovic
  • 7Capa
  • 4RamisBooked at 45mins
  • 18Arbilla
  • 15José Ángel
  • 5Escalante
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 21León
  • 24Jordán
  • 8Inui
  • 17Kike

Substitutes

  • 3Diop
  • 11Peña
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 13Riesgo
  • 19Dias de Oliveira
  • 20Alejo
  • 23Juncà

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 28'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kroos
  • 22Isco
  • 11BaleBooked at 30mins
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Casilla
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 20Asensio
  • 23Kovacic
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
6,707

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Iván Ramis (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.

Half Time

First Half ends, Eibar 0, Real Madrid 1.

Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

Joan Jordán (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ander Capa.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Iván Ramis.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.

Foul by Dani García (Eibar).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Marcelo.

Goal!

Goal! Eibar 0, Real Madrid 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross following a set piece situation.

Pedro León (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Raphael Varane because of an injury.

Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Eibar).

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kike García (Eibar) because of an injury.

Delay in match Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27216070135769
2Atl Madrid27187245123361
3Real Madrid28176566293757
4Valencia27165652302253
5Sevilla27143103640-445
6Girona2812794036443
7Villarreal27125103632441
8Eibar28116113440-639
9Celta Vigo27115114539638
10Real Betis27114124352-937
11Getafe279993325836
12Real Sociedad2796124948133
13Leganés2796122332-933
14Ath Bilbao2771192731-432
15Espanyol2771192433-932
16Alavés27101162439-1531
17Levante27312122242-2021
18Las Palmas2755172055-3520
19Dep La Coruña2847172559-3419
20Malaga2734201643-2713
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired