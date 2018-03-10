Spanish La Liga
Malaga19:45Barcelona
Venue: La Rosaleda

Malaga v Barcelona

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi
Messi has 24 league goals and registered 12 assists for Barcelona this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lionel Messi has pulled out of Barcelona's game at Malaga on Saturday for "personal reasons".

Barca made the announcement on social media and said they had replaced the 30-year-old with defender Yerry Mina.

Messi and his wife are known to be expecting the birth of their third child imminently.

The Spanish club are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and play Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27216070135769
2Atl Madrid27187245123361
3Real Madrid27166565293654
4Valencia27165652302253
5Sevilla27143103640-445
6Girona2812794036443
7Villarreal27125103632441
8Eibar27116103439-539
9Celta Vigo27115114539638
10Real Betis27114124352-937
11Getafe279993325836
12Real Sociedad2796124948133
13Leganés2796122332-933
14Ath Bilbao2771192731-432
15Espanyol2771192433-932
16Alavés27101162439-1531
17Levante27312122242-2021
18Las Palmas2755172055-3520
19Dep La Coruña2847172559-3419
20Malaga2734201643-2713
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired