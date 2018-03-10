Malaga v Barcelona

Messi has 24 league goals and registered 12 assists for Barcelona this season

Lionel Messi has pulled out of Barcelona's game at Malaga on Saturday for "personal reasons".

Barca made the announcement on social media and said they had replaced the 30-year-old with defender Yerry Mina.

Messi and his wife are known to be expecting the birth of their third child imminently.

The Spanish club are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and play Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.