Livingston's game against Inverness is called off due to frozen pitch

Livingston's Tony Macaroni Stadium
The pitch at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Stadium was deemed unplayable

Livingston's Championship game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection was held at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 8am on Saturday, and the surface was deemed unplayable.

The Scottish Professional Football League will announce a new date for the fixture.

Livingston were second top of the Championship ahead of the weekend fixtures, eight points behind leaders St Mirren.

Inverness were seventh, but now face a backlog of fixtures, with three rearranged games to play.

