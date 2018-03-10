Livingston's game against Inverness is called off due to frozen pitch
Livingston's Championship game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
A pitch inspection was held at the Tony Macaroni Arena at 8am on Saturday, and the surface was deemed unplayable.
The Scottish Professional Football League will announce a new date for the fixture.
Livingston were second top of the Championship ahead of the weekend fixtures, eight points behind leaders St Mirren.
Inverness were seventh, but now face a backlog of fixtures, with three rearranged games to play.