Dulwich offered groundshare by rivals Tooting & Mitcham

Dulwich Hamlet, formed in 1893, regularly attracted crowds of more than 1,000 to Champion Hill

Dulwich Hamlet have been offered a groundshare by Tooting & Mitcham which will allow them to complete the season.

The Isthmian League Premier Division leaders have been forced out of their stadium by owners Meadow Residential.

The property developer, who hope to redevelop the site, said Dulwich had repeatedly breached their licence.

"We're delighted to announce that long term rivals Tooting and Mitcham have offered a home for us this season," Dulwich Hamlet said on social media.

"This means our game against Worthing will provisionally be played on Sunday, 18 March."

Meadow's plans for the Champions Hill ground include providing homes and a new ground, but the council do not support their plans.

A subsidiary company of theirs has also trademarked the club's name and told them to stop using it.

Hamlet, who play in the seventh tier of English football, claim to have been presented with a £121,000 bill for back rent and say they do not believe Meadow has grounds to terminate their licence.