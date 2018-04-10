Berwick Rangers P-P Stenhousemuir: Waterlogged pitch at Central Park

Berwick's Shielfield Park is waterlogged

Tuesday's Scottish League Two game between Berwick Rangers and Stenhousemuir has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Visitors Stenny were going into the match hoping to consolidate their fourth place, which brings with it a spot in the promotion play-offs.

They are one point ahead of Elgin City with two games in hand.

Second-bottom Berwick, who are seven points ahead of Cowdenbeath, were looking to ensure safety from the drop.

The match has been re-arranged for Tuesday 24 April, with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Cowden's game at home to second-top Montrose goes ahead on Tuesday, with Gary Bollan's side needing a victory to avoid a second relegation play-off in succession.

The Blue Brazil survived a penalty shoot-out against Lowland League champions East Kilbride to retain their place in the Scottish Professional Football League last season.