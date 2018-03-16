Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield won the reverse fixture 3-0 in their first ever Premier League game, with Steve Mounie scoring two of their goals

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield midfielder Danny Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking an ankle.

Elias Kachunga is available for the first time since damaging knee ligaments in December, while Philip Billing is also fit.

Mamadou Sakho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Yohan Cabaye have all been passed fit following lengthy spells out.

Wilfried Zaha has shown no ill-effects after appearing as a substitute on his comeback last week and is set to start.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Huddersfield's form may have dipped since Christmas but they're still very handily placed to prove many pundits wrong by surviving in the Premier League.

"Four points clear of the relegation zone with just eight games to play is a position they would've settled for when the season kicked-off.

"Of course it was on the opening day that Huddersfield signalled their intentions by thrashing Crystal Palace 3-0 in their own backyard.

"Four consecutive defeats have plunged the Eagles back into the relegation zone but their crippling injury list has improved, so Roy Hodgson will hope results do as well."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Every player searches for and hopes for stability... It's all about having realistic expectations and then how you manage defeats in a row and then you have to have a chairman who trusts and believes in you.

"All of this is the case here at this football club. Even if we have a lot of disadvantages, and everybody is aware about all our disadvantages, this is for sure one of the advantages that this football club has - stability."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Every game will be a massive game, it is not helpful to build games up as 'win at all costs'. We know, and Huddersfield know, the importance of the game.

"This year is exceptional. Normally there's at least three groups in the table: the top six or seven, another six or seven and then the bottom teams. There's not much between the bottom half this season. But this will be a tough period in these last eight games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield had to settle for a point despite dominating against 10-man Swansea last week and I think they might be held up again here too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Palace have won just one of their last 13 league matches against Huddersfield (D7, L5).

Huddersfield have scored 18 goals in their last five league wins over Palace, an average of 3.6 goals per game, whilst conceding just once.

The Eagles' last away triumph away at Huddersfield was a 2-1 Championship win in 2000, with Neil Ruddock scoring Palace's winning goal.

The home team has failed to score in all five previous top-flight matches between the clubs.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have claimed just seven Premier League points so far this calendar year (W2, D1, L6). Only bottom side West Brom, with four points, have earned fewer in 2018.

David Wagner's side have won only one of their last seven home league matches (D3, L3).

They have failed to score in a league-high 16 Premier League games this season, including each of their last two matches.

Huddersfield have won just one league point from a losing position in 2017-18, a joint-league low with West Brom.

All but one of Huddersfield's 15 league defeats this season have been by two goals or more.

They have lost all six Premier League matches against London opposition since beating Palace 3-0 in August.

Crystal Palace

Palace are winless in seven league games (D2, L5) and have conceded 15 goals during this run.

They have lost their last four league matches, having previously been beaten just four times in 19 games.

The Eagles have kept only five clean sheets this season, a joint league-low along with Bournemouth and Stoke.

Five of Palace's six league wins in 2017-18 have been by a single-goal margin.

They are winless in all four previous games against last season's three promoted sides, scoring just once.

Palace have conceded a league-high 26 goals in the first half of matches, with nine of them coming in the opening 15 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha has missed nine league matches this season and Palace are yet to claim a single point without him in their side.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 39% Probability of away win: 33%

