Stoke City v Everton

Gylfi Sigurdsson will face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury

TEAM NEWS

Stoke will assess forward Mame Biram Diouf, who missed Monday's defeat by Manchester City after hurting his shoulder in the Potters' previous game.

Saido Berahino could also come back into contention after improving his fitness levels but Stephen Ireland and Lee Grant remain out.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson is out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Ashley Williams serves the second game of a three-match ban, but Idrissa Gueye returns after illness.

Theo Walcott, who was forced off last weekend with cramp, but is fit to play.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Vicki Sparks: "Gylfi Sigurdsson's absence is clearly a blow for Everton - their record signing had found form under Sam Allardyce, who admits his players need to change their mentality away from home - only West Bromwich Albion have a worse record on their travels in the Premier League this season.

"How you view Stoke's form under Paul Lambert depends on whether you're a glass half-full or glass half-empty person - only two defeats in his seven games, but no win since his opening match in charge.

"They've improved defensively - now they must add goals at the other end if they're to stay up."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert: "I know what's above me, I know the points. I know everything that is going on but I concentrate on my own team.

"I have always been like that. I have never tended to look at other people's results. I've always thought 'look after yourself first and foremost'.

"The main objective is stay in the league and then rebuild for next season."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "We've tried a number of things. Changing system, changing personnel - but changing mentality is the big one.

"We've been using some more work into the mind in the analysis room. Who we are, what we want to achieve, what we can get.

"Visualising the performance you give at the top level and thinking of that to put yourself in a positive frame of mind. Tactically the preparation is fine but having a good frame of mind gives a better chance of it being delivered."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton look safe now and they don't need too much more to be completely sure. It is different for Stoke, who have become draw specialists under Paul Lambert. At the very least they have to get a point here too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke are winless in their last four matches against Everton (D1, L3), having won the previous three.

However, Everton haven't won both league matches in a season against Stoke since the Potters' first campaign in the Premier League in 2008-09.

Stoke have lost only one of their last eight home league games against Everton (W2, D5).

These clubs have both used 29 different players in the Premier League this season, a joint-league high with Watford.

Stoke

Stoke have won just once in their last 11 league games (D5, L5).

The Potters haven't lost back-to-back league games at home since April 2017.

Paul Lambert hasn't won in any of his seven Premier League games against Everton as manager (D3, L4).

Stoke could fail to score in consecutive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since January to February 2016, when they drew 0-0 against Arsenal and lost 3-0 versus Everton.

Jack Butland has conceded 49 Premier League goals this season - only Huddersfield's Jonas Lossl has conceded more with 50.

Peter Crouch is one short of becoming Stoke's outright all-time leading Premier League scorer. He is currently level with Jonathan Walters on 43 goals.

Everton

Everton have lost last five Premier League away games - they've not lost six in a row since 1994.

They have scored just 10 goals in 15 Premier League away games this season.

The Toffees could lose their opening five top-flight away matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1961.

They have won 13 points from losing positions this season, a joint-league high with Bournemouth.

Wayne Rooney has had a hand in four goals in his last four Premier League games against Stoke (three goals and one assist).

That includes Rooney's first goal on his return to Everton this season and the goal that made him Manchester United's all-time leading scorer on his last visit to the Bet365 Stadium.

Cenk Tosun has scored in back-to-back games for Everton after failing to net in his first four since joining from Besiktas.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.