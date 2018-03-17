Match ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
- From the section Premier League
Junior Stanislas' superb late-free kick ended Bournemouth's four-match winless run and consigned bottom club West Brom to a seventh straight Premier League defeat.
Jay Rodriguez looked to have set up Albion for only a fourth league victory of the season when he spun to hook in Salomon Rondon's downward header early in the second half.
But Alan Pardew's side lost their concentration amid a defensive reshuffle following the substitution of captain Jonny Evans, falling to a defeat that the head coach called "heartbreaking".
Jordon Ibe took advantage as he cut in from the left to bounce a shot past keeper Ben Foster from 25 yards.
Then Stanislas, who had been off-target with a couple of free-kicks from a similar distance earlier in the match, floated a perfect shot over the wall and inside the post from the edge of the area.
Albion's discipline falls apart
Few people seriously expect West Brom to avoid relegation after a dreadful winter, beset by abysmal results on the pitch and embarrassment off it too.
Pardew, appointed to replace the sacked Tony Pulis in November, is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with Leicester assistant manager Michael Appleton reportedly the favoured candidate to take over.
The important thing for Albion at present is to restore a bit of pride - and for much of the afternoon, they looked as if they would do that.
A very disciplined set-up of five defenders and three deep-lying midfielders did much to frustrate the home side's attack; Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson touched the ball only four times in the first half.
In addition, they looked dangerous on the break, with Rondon seeing two first-half headed chances saved by Asmir Begovic.
They looked fairly comfortable until Evans - feeling the effects of the illness that forced him to miss last weekend's home defeat by Leicester - was replaced with a quarter-of-an-hour to play.
Pardew had been forced to reshuffle his defence in the substitution, with Matt Phillips taking over at wing-back. It gave Ibe the chance to equalise within seconds, and Stanislas' free-kick made it an even more painful day.
Even then, the visitors might have saved a point in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Phillips headed a Gibbs cross towards goal in a scramble, but Charlie Daniels booted off the line.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 27Begovic
- 2FrancisSubstituted forDanielsat 17'minutes
- 3S Cook
- 5Aké
- 15A SmithBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMoussetat 57'minutes
- 33Ibe
- 16L Cook
- 4Gosling
- 19Stanislas
- 17King
- 13WilsonSubstituted forDefoeat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boruc
- 6Surman
- 7Pugh
- 11Daniels
- 18Defoe
- 24Fraser
- 31Mousset
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 25DawsonBooked at 87mins
- 6EvansSubstituted forPhillipsat 77'minutes
- 26Hegazi
- 2Nyom
- 8LivermoreBooked at 34mins
- 5Yacob
- 11BruntSubstituted forFieldat 82'minutes
- 3Gibbs
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 86'minutes
- 9Rondón
Substitutes
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 10Phillips
- 13Myhill
- 14McClean
- 17Burke
- 20Krychowiak
- 28Field
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 10,242
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Field with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs.
Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).
Allan Nyom (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Delay in match Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Jay Rodriguez.
Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Sam Field replaces Chris Brunt.
Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Jonny Evans.
Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jermain Defoe replaces Callum Wilson.
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).
Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Adam Smith because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adam Smith (Bournemouth) because of an injury.