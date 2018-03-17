Premier League
Bournemouth2West Brom1

Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

By Mike Whalley

BBC Sport

Junior Stanislas
Juniro Stanislas struck for the second weekend in a row, having scored against Tottenham six days earlier

Junior Stanislas' superb late-free kick ended Bournemouth's four-match winless run and consigned bottom club West Brom to a seventh straight Premier League defeat.

Jay Rodriguez looked to have set up Albion for only a fourth league victory of the season when he spun to hook in Salomon Rondon's downward header early in the second half.

But Alan Pardew's side lost their concentration amid a defensive reshuffle following the substitution of captain Jonny Evans, falling to a defeat that the head coach called "heartbreaking".

Jordon Ibe took advantage as he cut in from the left to bounce a shot past keeper Ben Foster from 25 yards.

Then Stanislas, who had been off-target with a couple of free-kicks from a similar distance earlier in the match, floated a perfect shot over the wall and inside the post from the edge of the area.

Albion's discipline falls apart

Jay Rodriguez
Jay Rodriguez is now West Brom's outright leading scorer, with nine goals this season

Few people seriously expect West Brom to avoid relegation after a dreadful winter, beset by abysmal results on the pitch and embarrassment off it too.

Pardew, appointed to replace the sacked Tony Pulis in November, is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with Leicester assistant manager Michael Appleton reportedly the favoured candidate to take over.

The important thing for Albion at present is to restore a bit of pride - and for much of the afternoon, they looked as if they would do that.

A very disciplined set-up of five defenders and three deep-lying midfielders did much to frustrate the home side's attack; Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson touched the ball only four times in the first half.

In addition, they looked dangerous on the break, with Rondon seeing two first-half headed chances saved by Asmir Begovic.

They looked fairly comfortable until Evans - feeling the effects of the illness that forced him to miss last weekend's home defeat by Leicester - was replaced with a quarter-of-an-hour to play.

Pardew had been forced to reshuffle his defence in the substitution, with Matt Phillips taking over at wing-back. It gave Ibe the chance to equalise within seconds, and Stanislas' free-kick made it an even more painful day.

Even then, the visitors might have saved a point in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Phillips headed a Gibbs cross towards goal in a scramble, but Charlie Daniels booted off the line.

More to follow

Line-ups

Bournemouth

  • 27Begovic
  • 2FrancisSubstituted forDanielsat 17'minutes
  • 3S Cook
  • 5Aké
  • 15A SmithBooked at 33minsSubstituted forMoussetat 57'minutes
  • 33Ibe
  • 16L Cook
  • 4Gosling
  • 19Stanislas
  • 17King
  • 13WilsonSubstituted forDefoeat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Boruc
  • 6Surman
  • 7Pugh
  • 11Daniels
  • 18Defoe
  • 24Fraser
  • 31Mousset

West Brom

  • 1Foster
  • 25DawsonBooked at 87mins
  • 6EvansSubstituted forPhillipsat 77'minutes
  • 26Hegazi
  • 2Nyom
  • 8LivermoreBooked at 34mins
  • 5Yacob
  • 11BruntSubstituted forFieldat 82'minutes
  • 3Gibbs
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 86'minutes
  • 9Rondón

Substitutes

  • 4Robson-Kanu
  • 10Phillips
  • 13Myhill
  • 14McClean
  • 17Burke
  • 20Krychowiak
  • 28Field
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
10,242

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.

Attempt blocked. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Field with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs.

Foul by Lys Mousset (Bournemouth).

Allan Nyom (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Delay in match Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Bournemouth 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Booking

Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu replaces Jay Rodriguez.

Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).

Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Sam Field replaces Chris Brunt.

Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazi.

Goal!

Goal! Bournemouth 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Jordon Ibe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Daniels.

Substitution

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Jonny Evans.

Attempt missed. Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Jermain Defoe replaces Callum Wilson.

Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt missed. Nathan Aké (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Cook.

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).

Lys Mousset (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion).

Steve Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).

Attempt blocked. Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Lys Mousset replaces Adam Smith because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adam Smith (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30263185206581
2Man Utd30205558233565
3Liverpool31189469343563
4Tottenham30187559253461
5Chelsea30175852272556
6Arsenal301461055411448
7Burnley30111092726143
8Leicester301010104543240
9Everton31117133750-1340
10Watford31106153951-1236
11Bournemouth3199133749-1236
12Brighton30810122840-1234
13Newcastle3088143040-1032
14Swansea3087152542-1731
15Huddersfield3187162552-2731
16Crystal Palace3179153048-1830
17West Ham3079143657-2130
18Southampton30513122944-1528
19Stoke3169162958-2927
20West Brom31311172449-2520
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired