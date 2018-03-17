Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Juniro Stanislas struck for the second weekend in a row, having scored against Tottenham six days earlier

Junior Stanislas' superb late-free kick ended Bournemouth's four-match winless run and consigned bottom club West Brom to a seventh straight Premier League defeat.

Jay Rodriguez looked to have set up Albion for only a fourth league victory of the season when he spun to hook in Salomon Rondon's downward header early in the second half.

But Alan Pardew's side lost their concentration amid a defensive reshuffle following the substitution of captain Jonny Evans, falling to a defeat that the head coach called "heartbreaking".

Jordon Ibe took advantage as he cut in from the left to bounce a shot past keeper Ben Foster from 25 yards.

Then Stanislas, who had been off-target with a couple of free-kicks from a similar distance earlier in the match, floated a perfect shot over the wall and inside the post from the edge of the area.

Albion's discipline falls apart

Jay Rodriguez is now West Brom's outright leading scorer, with nine goals this season

Few people seriously expect West Brom to avoid relegation after a dreadful winter, beset by abysmal results on the pitch and embarrassment off it too.

Pardew, appointed to replace the sacked Tony Pulis in November, is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with Leicester assistant manager Michael Appleton reportedly the favoured candidate to take over.

The important thing for Albion at present is to restore a bit of pride - and for much of the afternoon, they looked as if they would do that.

A very disciplined set-up of five defenders and three deep-lying midfielders did much to frustrate the home side's attack; Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson touched the ball only four times in the first half.

In addition, they looked dangerous on the break, with Rondon seeing two first-half headed chances saved by Asmir Begovic.

They looked fairly comfortable until Evans - feeling the effects of the illness that forced him to miss last weekend's home defeat by Leicester - was replaced with a quarter-of-an-hour to play.

Pardew had been forced to reshuffle his defence in the substitution, with Matt Phillips taking over at wing-back. It gave Ibe the chance to equalise within seconds, and Stanislas' free-kick made it an even more painful day.

Even then, the visitors might have saved a point in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Phillips headed a Gibbs cross towards goal in a scramble, but Charlie Daniels booted off the line.

More to follow