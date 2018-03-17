Liverpool 5-0 Watford

Mohamed Salah has now scored 36 goals in 41 games for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored four goals as Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League table by thrashing Watford at Anfield.

Salah danced through Watford's defence to score early in the game before poking home Andy Robertson's cross late in the first half.

He set up Roberto Firmino's clever flick for Liverpool's third, then added two late strikes to complete the rout.

Liverpool have now opened a seven-point gap over Chelsea in fifth.

Jurgen Klopp's side also remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

It was Watford's second successive defeat, and despite chances for Roberto Pereyra and Richarlison, they never looked like getting back into the game.

But the Hornets are still eight points above the relegation zone and sit comfortably in 11th position.

Salah masterclass lights up Anfield

Roberto Firmino (three assists) and Mo Salah (four assists) have combined for more goals than any other duo in the Premier League this season

Before kick-off, Jurgen Klopp insisted his side wanted to be back "immediately on the winning side" following the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat at rivals Manchester United last Saturday.

And it was a more familiar-looking Liverpool side who turned up at Anfield as Klopp's men put in a performance befitting their manager's urgency.

They started the game with high intensity - pressing their opponents and winning the ball back in midfield to set Salah on his way.

It did not take long for the Egyptian to make a breakthrough. Within four minutes he had given Liverpool the lead and taken his season's tally to 25 in the league.

Salah continued to cause Watford's defence problems and it always looked likely he and Liverpool would get a second, overtaking Harry Kane as the league's top scorer in the process.

Robertson's inch-perfect cross from the left meant the second goal was a tap-in but Salah produced two moments of magic to dance his way to a hat-trick and fire in his fourth.

It was another masterclass from the Egyptian and his form mirrors Liverpool's as they head into the final stages of the season.

The Reds are back up to third place in the table - with rivals Tottenham facing fifth-placed Chelsea in their next match.

With seven games left to play, Liverpool look to have consolidated their place in the top four and can also look forward to a Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.

