Match ends, Liverpool 5, Watford 0.
Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Mohamed Salah scored four goals as Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League table by thrashing Watford at Anfield.
Salah danced through Watford's defence to score early in the game before poking home Andy Robertson's cross late in the first half.
He set up Roberto Firmino's clever flick for Liverpool's third, then added two late strikes to complete the rout.
Liverpool have now opened a seven-point gap over Chelsea in fifth.
Jurgen Klopp's side also remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.
It was Watford's second successive defeat, and despite chances for Roberto Pereyra and Richarlison, they never looked like getting back into the game.
But the Hornets are still eight points above the relegation zone and sit comfortably in 11th position.
Salah masterclass lights up Anfield
Before kick-off, Jurgen Klopp insisted his side wanted to be back "immediately on the winning side" following the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat at rivals Manchester United last Saturday.
And it was a more familiar-looking Liverpool side who turned up at Anfield as Klopp's men put in a performance befitting their manager's urgency.
They started the game with high intensity - pressing their opponents and winning the ball back in midfield to set Salah on his way.
It did not take long for the Egyptian to make a breakthrough. Within four minutes he had given Liverpool the lead and taken his season's tally to 25 in the league.
Salah continued to cause Watford's defence problems and it always looked likely he and Liverpool would get a second, overtaking Harry Kane as the league's top scorer in the process.
Robertson's inch-perfect cross from the left meant the second goal was a tap-in but Salah produced two moments of magic to dance his way to a hat-trick and fire in his fourth.
It was another masterclass from the Egyptian and his form mirrors Liverpool's as they head into the final stages of the season.
The Reds are back up to third place in the table - with rivals Tottenham facing fifth-placed Chelsea in their next match.
With seven games left to play, Liverpool look to have consolidated their place in the top four and can also look forward to a Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 1Karius
- 12GomezBooked at 52mins
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 23CanSubstituted forMilnerat 27'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 71'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9FirminoSubstituted forIngsat 79'minutes
- 19Mané
Substitutes
- 7Milner
- 17Klavan
- 18Moreno
- 21Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 22Mignolet
- 28Ings
- 66Alexander-Arnold
Watford
- 30Karnezis
- 6Mariappa
- 5Prödl
- 3BritosSubstituted forJanmaatat 81'minutes
- 21Femenía
- 16Doucouré
- 29Capoue
- 25Holebas
- 37Pereyra
- 9DeeneySubstituted forOkakaat 70'minutes
- 11RicharlisonSubstituted forHughesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 2Janmaat
- 15Cathcart
- 18Gray
- 19Hughes
- 28Carrillo
- 33Okaka
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 53,287
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 5, Watford 0.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Joel Matip.
Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Okaka (Watford).
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Watford).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 5, Watford 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Offside, Liverpool. James Milner tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Danny Ings (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Daryl Janmaat replaces Miguel Britos.
Attempt blocked. Stefano Okaka (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Danny Ings replaces Roberto Firmino.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Will Hughes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 4, Watford 0. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
Attempt saved. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Stefano Okaka replaces Troy Deeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Will Hughes replaces Richarlison.
Attempt missed. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Gomez with a cross.
Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
José Holebas (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roberto Pereyra (Watford) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Joseph Gomez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
Richarlison (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. José Holebas (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Miguel Britos.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 3, Watford 0. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a cross.
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Mohamed Salah is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Liverpool 2, Watford 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Watford 0.