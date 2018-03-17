Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock

From the section

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd opens the scoring at Ibrox with a close-range finish

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd scored to secure Kilmarnock's second win of the season against the Ibrox side.

Boyd's second-half goal, his 15th in the league, condemned Rangers to their seventh defeat from 16 home league games.

Russell Martin came closest to equalising for the home side, but hit the bar with a header from inside the area.

The win moved Kilmarnock to within six points of fourth-placed Hibernian.

More to follow