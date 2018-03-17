Match ends, Rangers 0, Kilmarnock 1.
Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock
Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd scored to secure Kilmarnock's second win of the season against the Ibrox side.
Boyd's second-half goal, his 15th in the league, condemned Rangers to their seventh defeat from 16 home league games.
Russell Martin came closest to equalising for the home side, but hit the bar with a header from inside the area.
The win moved Kilmarnock to within six points of fourth-placed Hibernian.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 33Martin
- 22Bruno AlvesBooked at 79mins
- 3John
- 48Docherty
- 27GossSubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
- 21CandeiasSubstituted forMillerat 76'minutes
- 11WindassSubstituted forMorelosat 61'minutes
- 28Murphy
- 26Cummings
Substitutes
- 4Cardoso
- 9Miller
- 15Herrera
- 16Halliday
- 20Morelos
- 23Holt
- 25Alnwick
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 17Findlay
- 12Taylor
- 8Dicker
- 24MulumbuSubstituted forErwinat 83'minutes
- 27TshibolaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPowerat 61'minutes
- 25Brophy
- 11Jones
- 9BoydSubstituted forMcKenzieat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 7McKenzie
- 10Kiltie
- 16Boyd
- 22Erwin
- 26Simpson
- 32Fasan
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 49,396
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 0, Kilmarnock 1.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Hand ball by Jason Holt (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Youssouf Mulumbu.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Bruno Alves (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bruno Alves (Rangers).
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Russell Martin (Rangers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Kenny Miller replaces Daniel Candeias.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Russell Martin (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Greg Docherty.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Jason Cummings (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Kris Boyd.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Alan Power replaces Aaron Tshibola.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Josh Windass.
Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Booking
Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.