Scottish Premiership
Rangers0Kilmarnock1

Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd scores against Rangers
Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd opens the scoring at Ibrox with a close-range finish

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd scored to secure Kilmarnock's second win of the season against the Ibrox side.

Boyd's second-half goal, his 15th in the league, condemned Rangers to their seventh defeat from 16 home league games.

Russell Martin came closest to equalising for the home side, but hit the bar with a header from inside the area.

The win moved Kilmarnock to within six points of fourth-placed Hibernian.

More to follow

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1Foderingham
  • 2Tavernier
  • 33Martin
  • 22Bruno AlvesBooked at 79mins
  • 3John
  • 48Docherty
  • 27GossSubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
  • 21CandeiasSubstituted forMillerat 76'minutes
  • 11WindassSubstituted forMorelosat 61'minutes
  • 28Murphy
  • 26Cummings

Substitutes

  • 4Cardoso
  • 9Miller
  • 15Herrera
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Morelos
  • 23Holt
  • 25Alnwick

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 17Findlay
  • 12Taylor
  • 8Dicker
  • 24MulumbuSubstituted forErwinat 83'minutes
  • 27TshibolaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPowerat 61'minutes
  • 25Brophy
  • 11Jones
  • 9BoydSubstituted forMcKenzieat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10Kiltie
  • 16Boyd
  • 22Erwin
  • 26Simpson
  • 32Fasan
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
49,396

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Rangers 0, Kilmarnock 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rangers 0, Kilmarnock 1.

Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Hand ball by Jason Holt (Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Lee Erwin replaces Youssouf Mulumbu.

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Rory McKenzie.

Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Bruno Alves (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bruno Alves (Rangers).

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Russell Martin (Rangers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Kenny Miller replaces Daniel Candeias.

Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Hand ball by Russell Martin (Rangers).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Greg Docherty.

Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by James Tavernier.

Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

Jason Cummings (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Kris Boyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Alan Power replaces Aaron Tshibola.

Substitution

Substitution, Rangers. Alfredo Morelos replaces Josh Windass.

Attempt blocked. Jason Holt (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Greg Docherty (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Kilmarnock).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Gary Dicker.

Booking

Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jason Holt (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29207259203967
2Rangers31184961362558
3Aberdeen30175844331156
4Hibernian301410643331052
5Kilmarnock30121084038246
6Hearts31101293229342
7Motherwell29105143439-535
8St Johnstone3097143043-1334
9Hamilton2886144050-1030
10Dundee3084183048-1828
11Partick Thistle3067172650-2425
12Ross County3057183353-2022
View full Scottish Premiership table

