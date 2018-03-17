Match ends, Ross County 2, Hamilton Academical 2.
Ross County 2-2 Hamilton Academical
Premiership bottom side Ross County moved to within three points of Partick Thistle after battling back to draw with Hamilton Academical.
Jamie Lindsay got the break of the ball and fired in County's opener midway through the first half.
Dougie Imrie equalised from the penalty spot after Lewis Ferguson had been fouled by Christopher Routis and Marios Ogboe's strike put Accies in front.
But Andrew Davies volleyed the hosts level from close range.
Hamilton, who are ninth, remain eight points clear of bottom spot and have two games in hand over the three sides below them.
The pressure was on Ross County to start well and they did. Interim co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson had made personnel and formation changes with a three-man central defence and these alterations combined to produce a solid first-half display, which yielded a deserved lead.
Lindsay - back in the starting line-up - had the misfortune to put through his own net to hand Hamilton the points when the sides last met but he scored at the right end this time.
Davies sent a long ball that was collected by Billy Mckay and the striker's shot deflected into the path of Lindsay, who showed composure to finish from 10 yards out.
Despite being on the front foot County could not find a second goal but Martin Canning's Hamilton were being troubled by the pairing of Alex Schalk and Mckay.
Imrie was introduced at the interval and he took only a few minutes to make an impact as Hamilton shocked their hosts with a fast start.
Routis tripped Ferguson and referee Kevin Clancy, who had waved away several previous claims, correctly pointed to the spot. Imrie sent goalkeeper Aaron McCarey the wrong way from 12 yards.
Moments later Routis did not cope with a long ball and Ogboe was quick to pounce and drag a shot across the body of McCarey, which the keeper failed to keep out.
However, County showed resilience and Davies marked his return after six games out with the equaliser, alert at the far post to turn in Schalk's deep corner having run unchallenged into the six-yard box.
Schalk and Craig Curran, twice, came close but it was Curran's fellow substitute Michael Gardyne who had the best opportunity to win the game. He beat three players inside the box and fired into the side netting rather than passing to a team-mate.
Post-match reaction
Ross County interim co-manager Steven Ferguson: "Anyone who was there today would see a group of players giving their all to win a game of football.
"For 85 minutes I thought we were great and showed a togetherness and team spirit but we had a five-minute spell in the game that turned things on its head.
"I thought we showed great character in turning it back round and getting the equaliser and we were looking to win the game.
"The frustration is there for all to see but we look round the dressing room and we see how disappointed they are and they are as equally as frustrated as we are. We look at the positives and we'll take that into the [international] break."
Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "You could tell that Ross County were up for the game and I spoke to the boys all week about the importance of this and I thought they wanted it more in the first half, which was disappointing.
"I was happy to go in just one down at half-time and it gave me the chance to say a few things and try and fix a few things.
"I thought the second half was completely different, the first 20-25 minutes we were in control but we concede the goal late and the last 10 minutes we had to defend properly.
"It is a point we take and move on."
Line-ups
Ross County
- 31McCarey
- 2FraserSubstituted forGardyneat 84'minutes
- 15Davies
- 32Fontaine
- 3Naismith
- 18Lindsay
- 17Draper
- 8ChowSubstituted forCurranat 72'minutes
- 4Routis
- 22Mckay
- 10SchalkBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 1Fox
- 7Gardyne
- 9Dow
- 11Curran
- 14N'Gog
- 25O'Brien
- 35Melbourne
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 27WantBooked at 84mins
- 5Tomas
- 15van der Weg
- 16TempletonBooked at 71minsSubstituted forRedmondat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 22Lyon
- 4Jenkins
- 25Ferguson
- 3McMannBooked at 33mins
- 20RojanoBooked at 38minsSubstituted forImrieat 45'minutes
- 99OgboeSubstituted forBinghamat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Imrie
- 8Miller
- 9Bingham
- 10Redmond
- 12Fulton
- 23Hughes
- 28Cunningham
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 3,586
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Hamilton Academical 2.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jason Naismith (Ross County).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Booking
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jason Naismith (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Michael Gardyne replaces Marcus Fraser.
Booking
Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alex Schalk (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Rakish Bingham replaces Marios Ogboe.
Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).
Scott McMann (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Daniel Redmond replaces David Templeton.
Attempt missed. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Hamilton Academical 2. Andrew Davies (Ross County) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Schalk with a cross.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Craig Curran replaces Tim Chow.
Attempt missed. Tim Chow (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Alex Schalk (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Billy McKay (Ross County).
Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Alex Schalk (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Ross County).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. David Templeton (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.