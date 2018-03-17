Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee

Graeme Shinnie pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Elliot Parish

Aberdeen moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers with a game in hand after a comfortable Scottish Premiership win over struggling Dundee.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith had an early opportunity for Dundee, but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved well.

The Dons edged in front when goalkeeper Elliot Parish failed to deal with a Ryan Christie cross and Graeme Shinnie finished into the unguarded net.

It was all Aberdeen after the break, but one goal was enough.

The Dons' ninth straight win over Dundee means they have not lost to the visitors in 11 meetings since November 2014.

Dundee remain in ninth place but have now fallen two points behind Hamilton Academical, who drew away to bottom side Ross County and also have two games in hand.

