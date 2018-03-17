Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee

Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie scores
Graeme Shinnie pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Elliot Parish

Aberdeen moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers with a game in hand after a comfortable Scottish Premiership win over struggling Dundee.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith had an early opportunity for Dundee, but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved well.

The Dons edged in front when goalkeeper Elliot Parish failed to deal with a Ryan Christie cross and Graeme Shinnie finished into the unguarded net.

It was all Aberdeen after the break, but one goal was enough.

The Dons' ninth straight win over Dundee means they have not lost to the visitors in 11 meetings since November 2014.

Dundee remain in ninth place but have now fallen two points behind Hamilton Academical, who drew away to bottom side Ross County and also have two games in hand.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 30Woodman
  • 2Logan
  • 5O'Connor
  • 19McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 23NwakaliSubstituted forStewartat 72'minutes
  • 3ShinnieBooked at 9mins
  • 17McGinnSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 90+2'minutes
  • 7McLean
  • 22Christie
  • 83MaySubstituted forRooneyat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Stewart
  • 9Rooney
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 14Arnason
  • 18Ball
  • 20Rogers
  • 27Cosgrove

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 4Caulker
  • 24MeekingsSubstituted forKerrat 78'minutes
  • 6O'Dea
  • 7Leitch-Smith
  • 14O'Hara
  • 8Kamara
  • 21Deacon
  • 3Holt
  • 18McGowan
  • 9MoussaSubstituted forMurrayat 47'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 15Aurtenetxe
  • 17Murray
  • 20El Bakhtaoui
  • 27Curran
  • 38Ferie
  • 47Lambert
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
15,208

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Niall McGinn.

Attempt missed. Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Adam Rooney replaces Stevie May.

Hand ball by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

Kevin Holt (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stevie May (Aberdeen).

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul McGowan.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Cammy Kerr replaces Josh Meekings.

Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

Attempt blocked. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.

Attempt saved. Stevie May (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Greg Stewart replaces Chidiebere Nwakali.

Attempt missed. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Roarie Deacon.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Steven Caulker.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

Foul by Niall McGinn (Aberdeen).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Steven Caulker.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Simon Murray replaces Sofien Moussa.

Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29207259203967
2Rangers31184961362558
3Aberdeen30175844331156
4Hibernian301410643331052
5Kilmarnock30121084038246
6Hearts31101293229342
7Motherwell29105143439-535
8St Johnstone3097143043-1334
9Hamilton2886144050-1030
10Dundee3084183048-1828
11Partick Thistle3067172650-2425
12Ross County3057183353-2022
View full Scottish Premiership table

