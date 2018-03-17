Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.
Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee
-
Aberdeen moved to within two points of second-placed Rangers with a game in hand after a comfortable Scottish Premiership win over struggling Dundee.
A-Jay Leitch-Smith had an early opportunity for Dundee, but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved well.
The Dons edged in front when goalkeeper Elliot Parish failed to deal with a Ryan Christie cross and Graeme Shinnie finished into the unguarded net.
It was all Aberdeen after the break, but one goal was enough.
The Dons' ninth straight win over Dundee means they have not lost to the visitors in 11 meetings since November 2014.
Dundee remain in ninth place but have now fallen two points behind Hamilton Academical, who drew away to bottom side Ross County and also have two games in hand.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 30Woodman
- 2Logan
- 5O'Connor
- 19McKenna
- 4Considine
- 23NwakaliSubstituted forStewartat 72'minutes
- 3ShinnieBooked at 9mins
- 17McGinnSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 90+2'minutes
- 7McLean
- 22Christie
- 83MaySubstituted forRooneyat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Stewart
- 9Rooney
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 14Arnason
- 18Ball
- 20Rogers
- 27Cosgrove
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 4Caulker
- 24MeekingsSubstituted forKerrat 78'minutes
- 6O'Dea
- 7Leitch-Smith
- 14O'Hara
- 8Kamara
- 21Deacon
- 3Holt
- 18McGowan
- 9MoussaSubstituted forMurrayat 47'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 15Aurtenetxe
- 17Murray
- 20El Bakhtaoui
- 27Curran
- 38Ferie
- 47Lambert
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 15,208
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Niall McGinn.
Attempt missed. Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Adam Rooney replaces Stevie May.
Hand ball by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Kevin Holt (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stevie May (Aberdeen).
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).
Mark O'Hara (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul McGowan.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Cammy Kerr replaces Josh Meekings.
Attempt missed. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Attempt blocked. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Mark O'Hara.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Attempt saved. Stevie May (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Greg Stewart replaces Chidiebere Nwakali.
Attempt missed. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Roarie Deacon.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.
Foul by Niall McGinn (Aberdeen).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Simon Murray replaces Sofien Moussa.
Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Darren O'Dea.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0.