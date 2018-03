Newport, six points off the League Two play-offs, host promotion hopefuls Luton at Rodney Parade.

Frank Nouble is pushing for a start and fit-again defender Scot Bennett will look to add to the substitute's appearance he made against Yeovil.

Striker James Collins is set to retain his place for Luton after returning from suspension with a late leveller against Coventry

But midfielder Lawson D'Ath remains sidelined with a knee problem.