Cheltenham Town v Chesterfield
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|36
|22
|5
|9
|61
|39
|22
|71
|2
|Luton
|37
|20
|10
|7
|78
|39
|39
|70
|3
|Notts County
|37
|18
|11
|8
|59
|38
|21
|65
|4
|Wycombe
|36
|18
|9
|9
|68
|52
|16
|63
|5
|Mansfield
|36
|16
|14
|6
|55
|37
|18
|62
|6
|Exeter
|35
|18
|6
|11
|45
|38
|7
|60
|7
|Coventry
|36
|17
|7
|12
|41
|30
|11
|58
|8
|Lincoln City
|36
|15
|12
|9
|50
|39
|11
|57
|9
|Swindon
|36
|18
|3
|15
|55
|54
|1
|57
|10
|Carlisle
|37
|15
|10
|12
|53
|46
|7
|55
|11
|Newport
|36
|13
|13
|10
|46
|46
|0
|52
|12
|Crawley
|36
|15
|7
|14
|42
|44
|-2
|52
|13
|Colchester
|36
|13
|12
|11
|46
|42
|4
|51
|14
|Cambridge
|37
|13
|11
|13
|37
|47
|-10
|50
|15
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|11
|15
|52
|53
|-1
|44
|16
|Stevenage
|36
|11
|10
|15
|48
|53
|-5
|43
|17
|Yeovil
|36
|10
|9
|17
|46
|57
|-11
|39
|18
|Port Vale
|36
|9
|10
|17
|39
|51
|-12
|37
|19
|Crewe
|36
|11
|4
|21
|43
|59
|-16
|37
|20
|Forest Green
|36
|10
|7
|19
|43
|61
|-18
|37
|21
|Grimsby
|37
|9
|10
|18
|31
|54
|-23
|37
|22
|Morecambe
|35
|8
|12
|15
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|23
|Barnet
|37
|7
|9
|21
|34
|54
|-20
|30
|24
|Chesterfield
|35
|8
|6
|21
|36
|64
|-28
|30
