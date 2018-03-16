Sunderland v Preston North End
Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Camp is likely to start with Jason Steele suspended following his red card in last weekend's defeat by Millwall.
Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has completed a ban, but midfielder Jonny Williams is out with a thigh injury.
Full-back Greg Cunningham is Preston North End's main concern after limping out of last weekend's defeat by Fulham.
Either Josh Earl or Calum Woods is likely to deputise, and Louis Moult is back in contention after illness.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 29%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 43%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between the teams at the Stadium of Light since December 2006 - David Nugent scored the winner in a 1-0 win.
- Preston haven't won back to back away league games at Sunderland since March 1948.
- Chris Coleman is averaging 0.85 points per game as Sunderland boss this season, just 0.18 better than his predecessor Simon Grayson managed in his 15 league games in charge (0.67).
- Alex Neil's only previous league visit to the Stadium of Light ended in victory for his Norwich side in a Premier League match in August 2015.
- Since the start of the 2007/08 season, Sunderland have won 100 league matches - 35 fewer than any other club to have played in the top four tiers of English football in each of the last 11 seasons.
- The first halves of Preston's Championship matches this season have seen just 30 goals scored (16 for, 14 against), six fewer than any other Championship team.