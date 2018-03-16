Sunderland v Preston North End

Lee Camp has made six appearances since joining Sunderland on loan from parent club Cardiff

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Camp is likely to start with Jason Steele suspended following his red card in last weekend's defeat by Millwall.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has completed a ban, but midfielder Jonny Williams is out with a thigh injury.

Full-back Greg Cunningham is Preston North End's main concern after limping out of last weekend's defeat by Fulham.

Either Josh Earl or Calum Woods is likely to deputise, and Louis Moult is back in contention after illness.

SAM's prediction Home win 29% Draw 28% Away win 43%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts