Championship
Sunderland15:00Preston
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Preston North End

Lee Camp
Lee Camp has made six appearances since joining Sunderland on loan from parent club Cardiff
Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Camp is likely to start with Jason Steele suspended following his red card in last weekend's defeat by Millwall.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter has completed a ban, but midfielder Jonny Williams is out with a thigh injury.

Full-back Greg Cunningham is Preston North End's main concern after limping out of last weekend's defeat by Fulham.

Either Josh Earl or Calum Woods is likely to deputise, and Louis Moult is back in contention after illness.

SAM's prediction
Home win 29%Draw 28%Away win 43%

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between the teams at the Stadium of Light since December 2006 - David Nugent scored the winner in a 1-0 win.
  • Preston haven't won back to back away league games at Sunderland since March 1948.
  • Chris Coleman is averaging 0.85 points per game as Sunderland boss this season, just 0.18 better than his predecessor Simon Grayson managed in his 15 league games in charge (0.67).
  • Alex Neil's only previous league visit to the Stadium of Light ended in victory for his Norwich side in a Premier League match in August 2015.
  • Since the start of the 2007/08 season, Sunderland have won 100 league matches - 35 fewer than any other club to have played in the top four tiers of English football in each of the last 11 seasons.
  • The first halves of Preston's Championship matches this season have seen just 30 goals scored (16 for, 14 against), six fewer than any other Championship team.

Saturday 17th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves37247666323479
2Cardiff37237758312776
3Aston Villa37209861362569
4Fulham371911764392568
5Derby371614755342162
6Middlesbrough371871253351861
7Sheff Utd37185145143859
8Bristol City371513953421158
9Preston37141584637957
10Millwall371413104437755
11Brentford371411125345853
12Ipswich37157154747052
13Leeds37148154951-250
14Norwich371213123842-449
15QPR371210154353-1046
16Nottm Forest37136184354-1145
17Hull37912165356-339
18Sheff Wed37814153951-1238
19Reading37812174254-1236
20Bolton37812173256-2436
21Barnsley37712183754-1733
22Birmingham3786232557-3230
23Burton3779212664-3830
24Sunderland37513193866-2828
