Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United will name the same squad that was knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla for their FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.

That means defenders Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blinds, as well as midfielder Ander Herrera and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remain out.

Brighton will be without suspended winger Anthony Knockaert for the tie at Old Trafford.

Full-back Gaetan Bong and midfielder Dale Stephens are doubtful.

What they said:

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "Every match is important.

"We train very well, always. We train always very, very well, so we don't need a reaction to train better than we do because the training, the professionalism, the enthusiasm, the organisation, every training session with us since day one, since I arrived, the players have been absolutely brilliant."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "What we all know about Manchester United is they have huge quality, and are only second in this division because Manchester City are having an outstanding season. They are going to have days that are not so good, and we'll have to make sure that we play well enough to get a result.

"To go through would be wonderful for this club. It's a big task and United will be clear favourites. What we can get confidence from is that on our last visit to Old Trafford we played very well."

Match stats

Head-to-head

Manchester United and Brighton have not met in the FA Cup since January 1993, with United winning 1-0 with a goal from Ryan Giggs.

The Seagulls have only won one of their 17 matches against United in their history (drawn five, lost 11), winning 1-0 in a top-flight fixture in November 1982.

Manchester United

United have been eliminated from three of their past four FA Cup quarter-finals, progressing only in 2015-16 against West Ham after a replay. They have not won a quarter-final without the need of a replay since 2010-11 against Arsenal.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his past 10 FA Cup appearances - the only match he failed to score in of those 10 games was against United for Everton in the semi-final in April 2016.

Mourinho has won 14 of his 16 home FA Cup matches (drawn one, lost one), winning all three with United by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Brighton