Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur

Tom Carroll made 27 Premier League appearances for Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Swansea will be without suspended top scorer Jordan Ayew while his brother Andre is cup-tied.

Midfielder Andy King is also cup-tied so winger Nathan Dyer, striker Tammy Abraham and former Spurs midfielder Tom Carroll could all start.

Defender Toby Alderweireld may return to Tottenham's team after resuming training following a leg injury.

Striker Harry Kane remains sidelined with a damaged ankle and is unlikely to return to training until next month.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal: "Tottenham have high expectations in all competitions and they want to win trophies.

"But me saying that will not put any pressure on them. When you are one of the big clubs, there is pressure to win every game you play.

"They are a better team than us, but in football you know that even if the opponents are better, if they have a bad day and you have a very good day, you can win."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Every game has been tough, just look at Newport and Rochdale, we needed replays to go through.

"The competition is different to the Premier League. Swansea are fighting for survival in the Premier League, Carlos Carvalhal has done a great job and it will be tough again.

"We expect a great atmosphere and Swansea will be motivated to go to the semi-final, like us.

"It would be fantastic for the players, for us and for the fans to be involved in the semi-final but we need to understand that first of all, we need to beat Swansea."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first-ever FA Cup meeting between Swansea and Tottenham - they have met 45 times previously (40 league games, five League Cup matches).

Spurs are unbeaten in their past 15 games against the Swans in all competitions, drawing at Wembley and winning 2-0 at Liberty Stadium in the Premier League this season.

Swansea's last win over Spurs was a 1-0 League Cup victory in September 1991.

Swansea

This is Swansea's first appearance in the FA Cup quarter-finals since 1964. They reached the semi-final that year, eliminating Liverpool in the quarter-final.

Tammy Abraham has been involved in five goals in his past two FA Cup appearances at Liberty Stadium (2 goals, 3 assists).

Tottenham