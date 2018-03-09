Joe Hart to start for West Ham as David Moyes offers World Cup hope

Joe Hart has not played in the Premier League since November

Joe Hart's hopes of being England's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup have been helped by a return to West Ham's starting line-up.

The 30-year-old has not featured since 27 January but will replace Adrian after the Spaniard conceded eight goals in two matches.

Manager David Moyes says Hart "will start" against Burnley on Saturday.

"I've said all along, Joe's been good, and I've got competition in some places so you have to play well," said Moyes.

"There's big pressure if you don't perform. Am I happy with the goals we conceded? No I'm not.

"If I thought there were no mistakes or no problems I wouldn't have made any changes."

Adrian, 31, has played West Ham's last 15 league games, conceding 24 goals, having replaced Hart in late November.

Hart has only featured in cup competitions since, casting doubt over his position in Gareth Southgate's England side.

Southgate has used Hart, Stoke City's Jack Butland and Everton's Jordan Pickford in the last three internationals.

Hart has 75 caps and has been in squads at four major tournaments - World Cups in 2010 and 2014, and European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

Butland has yet to play a minute at a major tournament, although Stoke boss Paul Lambert has labelled him the "best goalkeeper in Britain".