Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker signs new contract until 2021

Alfredo Morelos is Rangers' top scorer this season

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has signed a new contract that ties him to the Ibrox club until 2021.

The Colombian, 21, joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in June and has scored 17 goals in 28 appearances so far this season.

He was the subject of interest from Chinese club Beijing Renhe earlier in 2018.

"I am really happy here and I am working hard for the team," Morelos said on the club's website.

"I love it when the fans show their support to me and sing to me.

"I'm really grateful for their support and want to repay them with performances on the pitch."

Manager Graeme Murty added: "We are delighted that Alfredo has committed his future to the club today.

"He is a very talented player and one that we know we can work with to make even better.

"He has a massive opportunity at this club and we feel that he can continue to improve and even realise his international ambitions here at Rangers and help the club to challenge for silverware."