Thomas Rodriguez: FC Tours defender dies aged 18

Rodriguez had played for Tours' reserve side

French Ligue 2 side FC Tours have announced that defender Thomas Rodriguez has died at the age of 18.

No details have been given about how the full-back died other than it happened sometime between the evening of Thursday, 8 March and the following morning.

A minute's silence will be held before all Ligue 1 and 2 games this weekend.

Rodriguez's death comes five days after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori died suddenly.

"Tours FC is shattered by this tragedy, which plunges the club into immense sadness," the club said in a statement.

"The club extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, all of Thomas's team-mates and friends, and gives them all their support in these difficult times."