Ekong's World Cup hopes with Nigeria
With less than 100 days to go to Russia 2018, one man hoping to add to his medal collection is Nigeria and Bursapor defender, William Ekong.
He won a bronze medal with the Super Eagles at the Rio Olympics. Earlier this week he was named in Gernot Rohr's latest squad for a couple of friendlies to be played later this month, and naturally he's delighted.
