Joe Ledley: Derby midfielder set to miss Wales' China Cup trip

From the section

Joe Ledley, capped 76 times by Wales, joined Derby County in September 2017

Midfielder Joe Ledley is set to miss Wales' two games in the China Cup later this month.

Ledley, 31, injured his calf in Derby County's Championship game against QPR on Tuesday.

Rams manager Gary Rowett expects Ledley to be out for four weeks, with Wales facing China on 22 March in Nanning.

Wales, under new manager Ryan Giggs, will face either Uruguay or the Czech Republic in their second game on 26 March.

Giggs will announce his first squad on Thursday, 15 March.