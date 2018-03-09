Old Firm derby: Celtic's Callum McGregor relishes tilt at Rangers

Callum McGregor (right) says Celtic will be aiming to extend their Premiership lead over Rangers

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says Rangers "might fancy their chances" in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The Premiership leaders go into the game with a six-point lead and a game in hand over their rivals.

McGregor, who has never lost an Old Firm derby at Ibrox, said the chance to stretch their lead in the league was "a big incentive".

Asked about Rangers players cheering the Scottish Cup draw, he said "maybe they're excited to be playing us".

"We're focusing on our own game and we'll be preparing well."

More to follow.