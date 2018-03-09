Old Firm derby: Celtic's Callum McGregor relishes tilt at Rangers

By Jane Lewis

BBC Scotland

  • From the section Celtic
Rangers defender Ross McCrorie and Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor
Callum McGregor (right) says Celtic will be aiming to extend their Premiership lead over Rangers

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says Rangers "might fancy their chances" in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The Premiership leaders go into the game with a six-point lead and a game in hand over their rivals.

McGregor, who has never lost an Old Firm derby at Ibrox, said the chance to stretch their lead in the league was "a big incentive".

Asked about Rangers players cheering the Scottish Cup draw, he said "maybe they're excited to be playing us".

"We're focusing on our own game and we'll be preparing well."

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired