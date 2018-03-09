Maidstone United: Michael Phillips and Blair Turgott sign deals

Maidstone United new signing Michael Phillips
Michael Phillips spent several years in the Crystal Palace academy

Maidstone United have signed Michael Phillips from Crystal Palace and tied loanee Blair Turgott to a deal until the end of the season.

Midfielder Phillips, 20, was part of the Palace academy and made 19 appearances for their under-23 team.

Winger Turgott, 23, was on loan from Boreham Wood in a deal which included a call-back clause.

Maidstone are five points above the relegation zone in the National League, having lost their past three games.

