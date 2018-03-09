Jordan Chiedozie: Margate forward faces ban after being sent off for 'laughing'

Jordan Chiedozie once played in the Football League for Cambridge United and is Margate's top scorer this season

Non-league football is never far away from an amusing incident or two but when a Margate striker was sent off, player and manager failed to see the funny side.

Jordan Chiedozie was given a second yellow card for "unsportsmanlike conduct" during a 2-2 draw at Leiston.

But boss Steve Watt insisted he was only guilty of laughing at an opponent who had tripped over.

Chiedozie, Margate's top scorer, now faces a two-match ban for the red card.

"It was bizarre," Watt told BBC Radio Kent.

"It was a second booking for laughing at a player who fell over and certainly something I have not heard of or seen on a pitch before."

Jordan Chiedozie's reaction to his sending off

Chiedozie's dismissal - which happened on the same night that Hemel Hempstead Town's Sanchez Watt was sent off when the referee mistook his name for dissent - was not the only curious incident of the Isthmian League Premier game, in which Margate salvaged a point with a late equaliser.

Midfielder Sam Blackman was also sent off for simulation, before assistant manager Steve Brown and Watt himself were both sent to the stands.

"My sending off was just a conversation with the linesman, who put his hands on me on the touchline for no reason," said Watt.

"I am man enough to know when I have done something wrong but for this instance, I think it is unacceptable the reason why I have been removed from the touchline.

"It's a shame we are talking about these incidents rather than two good sides and a great game of football."