Carl Baker: Coventry City re-sign midfielder on short-term contract

Carl Baker made four appearances for Portsmouth earlier this season

Former Coventry City captain Carl Baker has re-signed for the promotion-chasing League Two club on a short-term deal following a spell playing in India.

Subject to EFL registration and international clearance, he will be eligible to play for eighth-placed City in Saturday's home game against Barnet.

The 35-year-old wide midfielder originally joined Coventry from Stockport County in January 2010.

He scored 28 goals in 182 Sky Blues appearances in four and a half years.

After leaving in August 2014 for two seasons at MK Dons, he then had 18 months at Portsmouth before joining Teddy Sheringham's Kolkata-based Indian Super League side ATK in January.

Coventry manager Mark Robins, who worked with Baker in his previous spell, said: "He has regained general fitness and shown through training with the first team that he can be an asset to us from now to the end of the season and help us achieve our goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.