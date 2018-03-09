BBC Sport - 'Just a big match' - Jose Mourinho & Jurgen Klopp's contrasting views on weekend game
'Just a big match' - Mourinho & Klopp's contrasting views
- From the section Premier League
Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday with just two points separating the two teams in the race for the top four.
Managers Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp acknowledge it's a big game but have differing views on the significance of the occasion.
READ MORE: Man Utd v Liverpool is 'biggest game I can imagine' - Klopp
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired