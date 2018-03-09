BBC Sport - Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Ryan Bertrand to help
Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Bertrand to help
Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand says the Grenfell disaster resonated with him as he used to live in a similar tower block in London and that the apparent red tape the victims faced compelled him to help.
