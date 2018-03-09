BBC Sport - Manchester United are building again under Jose Mourinho - Chris Smalling
Man Utd are building under Mourinho - Smalling
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling says the squad is "building" under Jose Mourinho as they prepare to face rivals Liverpool on Saturday.
