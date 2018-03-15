England call-ups for uncapped quartet as Jack Wilshere earns recall

From the section

England manager Gareth Southgate has named four uncapped players in his 27-man squad to face the Netherlands and Italy on 23 and 27 March.

Burnley's James Tarkowski and Nick Pope, plus Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook have all been included.

There are also places for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck.

Injured Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill are among those who miss out.

More to follow.