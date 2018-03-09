Nigel Reo-Coker: MK Dons boss Dan Micciche keen to sign ex-West Ham midfielder

Nigel Reo-Coker's last first-team game in England came for Ipswich in January 2013

MK Dons boss Dan Micciche says he is keen to sign former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

The 33-year-old has been training with the League One club for several weeks, having been a free agent since leaving Norwegian side IK Start in June.

"We've got Nigel in because we want something to happen," Micciche told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"His attitude's been excellent, he's got excellent leadership qualities and he's been great around the lads."

Reo-Coker, who has played for Vancouver Whitecaps and Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer in America in recent years, joined Villa from West Ham for £7.5m in 2007.

He was offered a deal last year at Spanish side Granada, then managed by Tony Adams, which later fell through.

"We're just trying to get him fit at the moment. There's a (reserve) game on Monday which he'll play in against Bristol Rovers and then we'll take it from there," Micciche said.

"He's been great around the place and a good sounding board for me as well. I'm tapping into any experience I can around the club and from outside."

MK Dons are 22nd in League One and six points from safety with 11 matches remaining.