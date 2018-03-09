Chris Hughton: Brighton boss wins first manager of the month award

Brighton have won eight Premier League matches this season

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has won the Premier League's manager of the month award for the first time.

The 59-year-old guided the Seagulls to victories over West Ham and Swansea in February.

Brighton, who beat Arsenal on Sunday, are undefeated since 20 January and sit 10th in the table in their first season in the Premier League.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won the player award after scoring four goals in three games.

The 25-year-old is the joint-highest scorer this season with 24 goals, level with Tottenham's Harry Kane.

Hughton took charge at Brighton in December 2014 and led them to the Premier League with a second-place finish in last season's Championship.

He said of the award: "It's a wonderful achievement for the club and certainly for a group of players that have improved as the season has gone on and knowing that we've still got a lot of work to do."