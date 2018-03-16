St Johnstone v Hibernian

St Johnstone are unbeaten against Hibernian so far this season

St Johnstone will be without defender Jason Kerr for Friday's Scottish Premiership visit of Hibernian.

The 21-year-old was dismissed in the 7 March defeat by Kilmarnock and Saints' appeal against the red card failed.

Brian Easton, Richard Foster, Stefan Scougall, David McMillan and Callum Hendry remain on the sidelines for Tommy Wright's team.

Brandon Barker, David Gray and Ross Laidlaw are missing for Hibs, but Neil Lennon has no fresh injury concerns.

Defender Steven Whittaker, who has come on as a substitute in the past two games, is in contention for a start.

Victory would lift the Easter Road side above third-placed Aberdeen, who host Dundee on Saturday, while a win would move St Johnstone above Motherwell into seventh.

St Johnstone are unbeaten in their past four top-flight games against Hibernian, conceding just two goals in the process.

However, Hibernian have avoided defeat in each of their past two trips to McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone have won just one of their past 10 league games on home soil.

Hibs are enjoying a five-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership - in fact, Hibs have lost just one of their past 10 league games.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson: "It's obviously good to go into the game on such a convincing win [4-0 at Dundee] and it's a game we can look forward to, but we have been here before and we need to try and build on what we did at the weekend.

"Any time you win, it doesn't matter if you win 1-0 or 6-0, the mood is always a lot happier so the result has lifted the place because we were a little disappointed in the couple of results before it.

"To win in such convincing fashion can only be good for us but we have to build on it.

"There is no use in sitting after the game on Friday saying we have let ourselves down. We need to get more consistency and we feel we are more than capable."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "St Johnstone are a good side. [Manager] Tommy [Wright] has been consistently one of the best managers in the league.

"They are not having the best of seasons compared to what they had before, but he can't keep doing it. It is impossible, unless he gets the right kind of investment that matches other teams.

"I still think they are very dangerous opponents for any team. They went to Ibrox and won. They got points at Celtic Park.

"They are capable of putting a run of games together, where it wouldn't be beyond them to win four or five games in a row.

"We haven't beaten them this season. They came here and nicked it off us at the end, and we played well up there at McDiarmid Park [a 1-1 draw].

"But they have been tough, very tough games and I expect nothing else on Friday."