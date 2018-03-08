Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Diego Costa scored as Atletico Madrid took a huge step towards a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with victory over Lokomotiv Moscow.
Costa netted his sixth goal in 12 appearances since moving back to the Spanish side from Chelsea in January.
Saul Niguez and Koke were also on target for the 2010 and 2012 winners.
Lokomotiv are seven points clear at the top of the Russian Premier League, but now face a substantial deficit going into next week's return leg.
"In the whole game we were superior," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said.
The home side opened the scoring midway through the first half courtesy of Niguez's superb strike from 30 yards that sailed into the top corner.
Costa added Atletico's second at the start of the second half by steering home the rebound after Antoine Griezmann's shot had been saved.
Griezmann and Costa were both withdrawn as the half progressed, but there was still time for Koke to burst into the area and find the corner.
"In no way did I feel embarrassment for the team," said Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin. "We do not consider the tie lost."
Salzburg shock Dortmund
Kosovo international Valon Berisha scored twice as Red Bull Salzburg won their first leg 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
Berisha was on target twice shortly after half-time before Andre Schurrle's strike reduced the deficit going into next week's return game in Austria.
Brazilian defender Marcelo scored the only goal as last season's semi-finalists Lyon grabbed a 1-0 win at CSKA Moscow.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey scored in the first half as Arsenal beat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro.
In the later kick-offs, Lucas Ocampos scored twice with Dimitri Payet also on the scoresheet as Marseille saw off Athletic Bilbao 3-1.
Sporting Lisbon put one foot into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 home victory against Viktoria Plzen.
Lazio were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Dynamo Kiev, while Timo Werner ended a four-game goal drought as RB Leipzig recorded a 2-1 win over Zenit St Petersburg.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 25Werner
- 20Juanfran
- 24Giménez
- 19Hernández
- 3Filipe Luis
- 11CorreaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTorresat 75'minutes
- 5Partey
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 84mins
- 6Koke
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 67'minutes
- 18Diego CostaSubstituted forGameiroat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Torres
- 14Gabi
- 16Vrsaljko
- 21Gameiro
- 23Machín Pérez
- 46Montoro
- 53Dos Santos Ferreira
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20IgnatjevSubstituted forLysovat 53'minutes
- 33Kverkvelia
- 14Corluka
- 5Pejcinovic
- 31Rybus
- 60MiranchukSubstituted forKolomejtsevat 71'minutes
- 27Denisov
- 4Fernandes Fernandes
- 59MiranchukBooked at 34mins
- 24Éder
Substitutes
- 17Mykhalyk
- 18Kolomejtsev
- 23Tarasov
- 28Rotenberg
- 36Barinov
- 77Kochenkov
- 84Lysov
- Referee:
- Jakob Kehlet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 0. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juanfran.
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Aleksandr Kolomejtsev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Aleksandr Kolomejtsev (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.
Booking
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vedran Corluka (Lokomotiv Moscow) because of an injury.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.
Foul by Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid).
Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mikhail Lysov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by José Giménez.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
Mikhail Lysov (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Kevin Gameiro replaces Diego Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Aleksandr Kolomejtsev replaces Anton Miranchuk.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. José Giménez tries a through ball, but Juanfran is caught offside.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Nemanja Pejcinovic.
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.