Dejan Lovren: Liverpool defender eyes long-term partnership with Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have kept two clean sheets in three games with Lovren playing alongside Virgil van Dijk

Dejan Lovren believes he can become Virgil van Dijk's long-term partner in Liverpool's central defence after overcoming an "horrific" attempted burglary and struggles on the pitch.

Death threats were made to his family on social media following poor displays - he was substituted after 31 minutes in October's 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

"People look at football and don't look what is going on around the life," the Croatia international said.

"I think I responded quite well."

The following month burglars targeted his home when Lovren, 28, was on Champions League duty against Maribor and his wife and two children were inside the house.

"It was horrific," he said, adding it had an impact on his game. "It is not easy because we are also humans and everyone has problems.

"Some people can understand that, some people not, but in these difficult situations I saw the support from some really good people."

The £75m January arrival of Virgil van Dijk meant Lovren and fellow centre-half Joel Matip would have to compete for a spot alongside the Dutch international.

But Lovren's three matches with the former Southampton defender have featured only only two goals conceded - to Tottenham - and two clean sheets.

Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January

"I think we did quite well, me and him in the last couple of games when we played," Lovren said.

"We understood each other quite well and hopefully we can do it also in the future like that."

Liverpool travel to rivals Manchester United on Saturday and Lovren is hoping to face Romelu Lukaku again. When the two sides last met, Lovren accused the United striker of deliberately kicking him in the face - but he has drawn a line under the incident with the Belgium international.

"It is over. There is another game," he said.