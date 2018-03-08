Wolves: EFL to meet Championship leaders over Jorge Mendes-Fosun link

Jorge Mendes numbers fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo among his clients

The EFL is to meet Championship leaders Wolves over the relationship between the club's Chinese owners Fosun and Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes.

The matter was raised at a league meeting on Thursday "in light of recent concerns raised by a number of clubs".

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani questioned the legality of the link-up on social media following his side's 3-0 home defeat by Wolves on Wednesday.

The EFL has responded by saying the matter was "considered at length".

Its statement added: "The EFL executive will meet with the management of the club to reiterate the requirements of our regulations and those of the FA and will report back to the board in due course.

"It should be noted that the club was explicitly informed in July 2016 of all the requirements it was expected to meet as part of the change of control, and appropriate arrangements were put in place to ensure compliance.

"The club has confirmed that the undertakings given at the time remain in place and are being complied with."

A subsidiary of Fosun owns a share in Mendes' agency and several of his clients are at Molineux, including head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and record signing Ruben Neves.

Several Championship clubs believe the arrangement represents a conflict of interest.

Speaking after the victory at Elland Road, Nuno said Wolves "compete fairly".

On Wednesday, Wolves announced a loss of £23.8m for the 2016-17 season - and have said that they are making a "month by month" check to avoid falling foul of any financial fair play regulations.