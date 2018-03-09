BBC Sport - Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Paul Ince on scoring for Liverpool against Man Utd

Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Ince

Paul Ince says it "does his head in" when players don't celebrate when they score against a former club and says he did it twice for Liverpool when playing against Man Utd.

You can watch more from Paul Ince as the Premier League Show previews Man Utd v Liverpool on iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Ince

Video

Will Scotland ruin Ireland's Six Nations party again?

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Video

Highlights: USA women 1-0 England women

Video

Five GB sportswomen to watch in 2018

  • From the section Sport
Video

Farrell needs to remain 'aggressive' as captain

Video

‘The power of the hijab in sport’

  • From the section Sport
Video

'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville

Video

Meet ParalympicsGB's wheelchair curling team

Video

Neville gets a little too close to the action

Video

UCI 'should investigate Team Sky'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired