Players not celebrating 'does my head in' - Ince
Paul Ince says it "does his head in" when players don't celebrate when they score against a former club and says he did it twice for Liverpool when playing against Man Utd.
You can watch more from Paul Ince as the Premier League Show previews Man Utd v Liverpool on iPlayer.
