BBC Sport - Danny Welbeck: Arsenal players want to put things right for fans
Everyone at Arsenal hurts when we lose - Welbeck
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck says everyone at the club, from the players to the backroom staff "feels the hurt" when the team lose and they want to "put things right" for the fans.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday from 12.00 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired