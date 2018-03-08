Republic of Ireland and Burnley forward Jonathan Walters said “he had to put on a show” and tell everyone he was fine after his mother died when he was just 11.

The striker sat down with BBC Radio 5 live’s Tony Livesey, who lost his own mother when he was 13, to discuss the impact of his mother’s death on his life.

“I put up a wall and I lock it away. I have since the day she passed away,” Walters said.