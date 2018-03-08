George Dowling: Torquay United yet to see best from Bristol City youngster

George Dowling scored on his debut Torquay United début in a 1-1 draw with Chester City

Torquay United's on-loan Bristol City midfielder George Dowling still has lots of room for improvement, according to Gulls boss Gary Owers.

Dowling, 19, is to extend his stay at the National League strugglers until the end of the season.

He has scored twice in 16 games in a spell that has been punctuated by injury since joining on 31 August.

"I think there's more in him. I think everyone's waiting to see the best from George, that's up to him," Owers said.

Dowling's previous experience of first-team football was two substitute appearances for Bristol City in the Championship towards the end of the 2015-16 season.

"There'll be discussions going on between myself and George, and possibly the people up at Bristol City, but he's a talented boy, he's a good character off the pitch and I like him," Owers told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure he'll go on to bigger and better things in the future and hopefully we'll have helped him on his way.

"I think he can get himself fitter, but that'll come with playing more games and he hasn't had that continued run of games."