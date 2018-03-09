Glentoran striker Curtis Allen wins NIFWA Player of the Month award

Curtis Allen celebrating a goal was a familiar scene for Glens fans in February

Glentoran forward Curtis Allen has been named NIFWA Player of the Month for February thanks to an impressive nine-goal haul for the east Belfast side.

Allen netted against Ballinamallard, Ards, Cliftonville and Warrenpoint along with bagging four goals in the Irish Cup win over Ballyclare Comrades.

The month also saw Ronnie McFall take over from Gary Haveron as Glens boss.

"It was a strange month. Personally, it was fantastic to score nine and play well on a few occasions," said Allen.

He added: "However, the manager lost his job. Obviously, I was very disappointed for Gary Haveron.

"But we're looking to the future now and there's plenty to play for. We are determined to secure a place in the top six, while we also have an Irish Cup quarter-final against Coleraine on Tuesday night to look forward to."

Newry City defender John Boyle took a break from his shift at Cadogan Fire Station to collect the Championship Player of the Month award.

Firefighter John Boyle receives his Championship Player of the Month award from NIFWA chairman Keith Bailie

Former Warrenpoint Town player Boyle helped Newry achieve an unbeaten record in February.

He said: "Everybody at the club is determined to gain promotion. It's a tough league and we have a lot of hard work to do, but we have been very competitive this season."

The Goal of the Month accolade went to Ballymena United striker Cathair Friel for his stunning long-range finish in the League Cup semi-final success over Cliftonville.

