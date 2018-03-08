Davide Astori: Funeral sees Italy players and thousands of fans pay respects

An estimated crowd of 8,000 fans were outside the Santa Croce basilica on Thursday morning

Thousands of fans and several Italian players, managers and coaches have gathered in Florence for the funeral of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori.

The Italy international defender died at the age of 31 on Saturday after a sudden illness.

Members of the Juventus squad that beat Tottenham on Wednesday night were in attendance, including Italy's national team captain Gianluigi Buffon.

Astori will be buried in Bergamo, where he grew up and his parents still live.

Fiorentina are due to return to action on Sunday against Benevento

The former Cagliari and AC Milan defender won 14 caps for Italy between 2011 and 2017

Astori leaves a wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, who was in tears during a minute's silence for Astori at Wembley on Wednesday night, was in attendance along with team-mates and manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri (l) and defender Giorgio Chiellini (r) were in Florence hours after their Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley

Speaking after Juve's Champions League victory, Chiellini said: "We dedicate the win to him. He is on our minds on this day.

"I cried many times. He was a fantastic player. It was very difficult during the match because we had to think of the game and the outcome, and it's not easy. But he's always in our heart,"

A huge crowd had gathered outside as Davide Astori's hearse arrived

Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon was one of many former team-mates in attendance

Another of Astori's former sides, AC Milan, are in action later on Thursday when they host Arsenal in the Europa League.