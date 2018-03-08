Gary Hamilton: Five-match touchline ban for Glenavon manager

Gary Hamilton was ordered to leave the dug-out area during a Premiership match at Coleraine

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has been cleared of assaulting a fourth official but has been given a five-match touchline ban for unsporting behaviour.

Hamilton faced disciplinary proceedings over an incident during the second half of a game at Coleraine on 10 February.

The Glenavon boss, sent to the stand by referee Ian McNabb, was accused of pushing fourth official Peter McGrath.

An Irish FA committee considered written and verbal submissions and footage supplied by both parties.

A statement by the Association said: "On Wednesday, 7 March the IFA Disciplinary Committee heard a challenge made by Glenavon in relation to the charges issued against Mr Gary Hamilton for alleged incidents which occurred at the Coleraine v Glenavon match.

"The committee, having considered all written and verbal submissions, including footage supplied by both parties, felt that the actions of Mr Hamilton did not amount to assault against Mr McGrath and therefore found that the charge of Article 18.14 was not proven.

"The Committee however, was content that Mr Hamilton's actions were of unsporting conduct and issued a five-match suspension which will commence on Monday, 12 March."