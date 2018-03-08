Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dembele, Rangers, Docherty, Strachan, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Moussa Dembele can prove the critics wrong by firing Celtic to victory in Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox, according to former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant. Grant, who worked with the French striker at Fulham, says: "Moussa can have poor games like any other player but no one should question his commitment or what Celtic mean to him." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has been compared to Scotland's answer to Hercules by former boss Martin Canning. "Greg's fitness levels are ridiculous," says the Hamilton Accies boss. "He's got muscles on top of muscles. He's like Hercules. He's also intelligent and that game [Old Firm derby] won't faze him." (Scottish Sun)

Rangers "have to win" Sunday's Old Firm derby, says former Ibrox boss Walter Smith. "Not just for the sake of beating Celtic but for showing the rest of the world that, 'Right okay, there might be a wee chase on for the league this year," he says. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan says one of his funniest Old Firm derby memories was learning that opposition supporters had given him an unexpected nickname. "I remember hearing the Rangers fans chanting, 'What's the score, what's the score?' At first I was wondering who they were chanting it at. Then I heard it was somebody called Chesney. [Late Celtic coach] Tam [Tommy] Burns put his hand over his mouth and said: 'That'll be you.' He told me Chesney was some wee ginger guy on Coronation Street. I thought, 'Oh, right. Fine!' (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon will remind his Hibernian players of Craig Levein's "natural order" quip before sending them into the heat of Friday night's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes out-of-form winger Scott Sinclair will be named in Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up in the Old Firm derby. "I know Sinclair has not been as impressive as he was last season but he has done well at Ibrox, has good memories of the fixture, good experience and ability," Walker says. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox says a victory over Celtic would boost Graeme Murty's chances of landing the Rangers job beyond the summer. (The Herald)