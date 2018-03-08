Florent Hadergjonaj: Huddersfield to sign defender on a three-year contract

Florent Hadergjonaj has played in more than half of Huddersfield's Premier League games

Huddersfield Town will sign defender Florent Hadergjonaj on a permanent three-year contract on 1 July after impressing on a season-long loan.

The Switzerland right-back, 23, has featured in 15 of Huddersfield's 29 Premier League games since arriving from German club Ingolstadt in August.

"His first seven months at Huddersfield have shown why he is so highly rated in Germany," said Terriers boss David Wagner.

A transfer fee has not been disclosed.

Hadergjonaj's contract will run until 2021, with a club option of a further season.

Wagner added: "As we expected, his characteristics have been perfect for our style of play and his performances have really improved game-by-game for us.

"He is also a great guy who has fitted into our dressing room perfectly.

"We must also remember that he is only 23 years old, so he has plenty of space to improve further too.

"That's very exciting for everyone at the club."