BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: 'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville

'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville

England women's head coach Phil Neville describes the Lionesses 1-0 defeat to USA as his "most enjoyable game" of the SheBelieves Cup, but think his team need to stop making errors in defence.

HIGHLIGHTS: USA women 1-0 England women

WATCH MORE: Neville gets a little too close to the action

Top videos

Video

'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville

Video

Highlights: USA women 1-0 England women

Video

Neville gets a little too close to the action

Video

UCI 'should investigate Team Sky'

Video

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

We're sending the players to Disney - Neville

Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

'Stormzy in goal, Sturridge up front'

Video

Coaching & learning the piano - Mason on football retirement

Video

Was this Matic strike even better than his winner for Man Utd?

Audio

'Cricket needs to take concussion seriously'

Video

Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired