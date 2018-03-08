BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup: 'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville
'I've learnt a lot about my players today' - Neville
- From the section Women's Football
England women's head coach Phil Neville describes the Lionesses 1-0 defeat to USA as his "most enjoyable game" of the SheBelieves Cup, but think his team need to stop making errors in defence.
