BBC Sport - SheBelieves Cup highlights: USA women 1-0 England women

Highlights: USA women 1-0 England women

England lose 1-0 to the USA after an own goal from Karen Bardsley in the SheBelieves Cup final match, narrowly missing out on the draw needed to win the competition.

READ MORE: USA women 1-0 England women

