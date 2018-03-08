BBC Sport - USA v England: Ellen White hits post as England push for late leveller
White hits post as England push for late equaliser
- From the section Women's Football
Ellen White hits the post late on as England push for an all-important equaliser in the final SheBelieves Cup game against the USA.
Follow USA v England live here
WATCH MORE: USA go ahead through Bardsley own goal
