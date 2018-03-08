BBC Sport - USA v England: Ellen White hits post as England push for late leveller

White hits post as England push for late equaliser

Ellen White hits the post late on as England push for an all-important equaliser in the final SheBelieves Cup game against the USA.

Follow USA v England live here

WATCH MORE: USA go ahead through Bardsley own goal

Available to UK users only.

