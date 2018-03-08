BBC Sport - USA v England: Phil Neville gets a little too close to the action

Neville gets a little too close to the action

England manager Phil Neville gets a boot in the hand after getting too close to the action during his sides SheBelieves Cup game with the USA, but saw the funny side.

Follow USA v England as it happened here

WATCH MORE: White hits post as England push for late equaliser

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Neville gets a little too close to the action

Video

Highlights: USA women 1-0 England women

Video

UCI 'should investigate Team Sky'

Video

I'm back and ready - Serena Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

We're sending the players to Disney - Neville

Video

We did not cross the ethical line - Wiggins

Video

'Stormzy in goal, Sturridge up front'

Video

Coaching & learning the piano - Mason on football retirement

Video

Was this Matic strike even better than his winner for Man Utd?

Audio

'Cricket needs to take concussion seriously'

Video

Williams on 'heartbreaking' childbirth statistics

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Spurs' Anderson makes 'no-look' alley-oop assist

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired