BBC Sport - USA v England: Phil Neville gets a little too close to the action
Neville gets a little too close to the action
- From the section Women's Football
England manager Phil Neville gets a boot in the hand after getting too close to the action during his sides SheBelieves Cup game with the USA, but saw the funny side.
