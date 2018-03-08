BBC Sport - USA v England: USA open the scoring with Karen Bardsley own goal
USA go ahead through England own goal
Women's Football
USA take the lead against England thanks to a Karen Bardsley own goal in the final SheBelieves Cup game.
